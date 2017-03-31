Limerick FC skipper Duggan: 'The lads are mad for Cork game'

LIMERICK FC captain Shane Duggan says the pressure is all on SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Cork City in this Friday night’s big Munster derby clash at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

While promoted Limerick FC sit in seventh place in the Premier Division table after a mixed start in their opening five league games, visitors Cork City lead the table with a maximum 18 points from their opening six fixtures.

A bumper attendance is expected at the Markets Field for Friday night’s game as Blues skipper Duggan gets ready to lock horns with his former club City once more.

Twenty eight-year-old midfielder Duggan said: “It’s a massive game. Look, they (Cork City) are top of the table, they are flying this season. No one is really expecting us to get the win, so it takes a bit of pressure off, but all the lads are mad for this game.

“It’s a Munster derby and we feel we can play to the best of our abilities. We played them a couple of years ago down there when they were going for the league. Everyone was writing us off as well and we ended up beating them. That probably cost the the league as well.

“I am fully confident in the squad that we can pick up a good result on Friday night.

“Obviously last season we were scoring for fun. We always have chances, especially the way we play, we create chances and there is always goals there for us.

“We are not frightened about playing against any teams in the country, really. We know we will get chances against them, it is just up to us to take them.”