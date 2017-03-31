Limerick's Neville to referee at Women's Rugby World Cup

LIMERICK’S Joy Neville is one of nine referees who have been selected to officiate at Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 in Ireland next August.

Former back-row forward Neville, is a former Ireland Women's captain and 2013 Grand Slam winner. The Limerick woman ended her playing days four years ago and has since made great progress as an IRFU referee.

Neville, who also played in a previous Women’s World Cup, is one of two Irish referees who will officiate at next August’s World Cup, along with Sean Gallagher.

The selection of Women’s World Cup referees was made after a comprehensive review of refereeing performances by the World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee.

World Rugby High Performance 15s Match Official Manager Alain Rolland said: "Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 is shaping up to be a massive tournament and the match officials are preparing with that in mind.

"I'm really happy with the performance of those selected over the last season and it was very difficult to narrow it down to a panel of nine referees and five assistant referees.

"The competition at the top level of the women's game has grown rapidly, even since the last World Cup in 2014, and I'm confident the panel will match that and perform well at the elite level."

The individual match appointments, along with the selection of Television Match Officials, will be announced in due course.