Chisholm's long-awaited return in Munster A squad

WALLABY Mark Chisholm has been included on the replacements bench for the Munster A side in Friday night’s British and Irish Cup semi-final clash with Ealing Trailfinders at CIT, Cork, 7.30pm.

Second-row Chisholm is included in his first matchday British and Irish Cup squad following an extended break on the sideline due to concussion.

Thirty five-year-old Chisholm has not featured for the Munster senior side since March of last year.

Chisholm’s return to the Munster A match-day squad opens up the possibility for the 58-time capped wallaby to feature for the province in upcoming Guinness Pro12 fixtures as well as a potential Champions Cup semi-final and/or final.

Following his involvement in the U20 6 Nations, academy, Garryowen playmaker Bill Johnston returns at out-half on the Munster A side with his older brother, David, switching to the fullback position.

The final personnel change comes on the left flank with Alex Wootton making his return from the shoulder injury he sustained away to Rotherham Titans in December.

Named among the replacements, Shannon scrum half Jack Stafford will make their B&I Cup debuts. Stafford was another who represented Ireland at this year’s U20 6 Nations.

MUNSTER A: David Johnston; Dan Goggin, Sam Arnold, Cian Bohane (Capt), Alex Wootton; Bill Johnston, John Poland; Peter McCabe, Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott; John Madigan, Darren O’Shea; Sean O’Connor, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland. Replacements: Duncan Casey, Liam O’Connor, Rory Burke, Mark Chisholm, Gavin Coombes, Jack Stafford, Stephen Fitzgerald.