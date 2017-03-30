Limerick minor hurling squad confirmed

LIMERICK have confirmed their 38-strong minor hurling squad for the 2017 championship.

The panel includes 11 survivors from the 2016 squad which reached the All-Ireland final.

Monaleen’s Conor Nicholas has been named captain, while Na Pairsaigh’s Jerome Boylan and Bruff’s Paul O’Riordan will serve as vice-captain’s.

Eight of the panel were part of the John the Baptist, Hospital side that won the All-Ireland Post Primary School Senior B Hurling title and despite the disruption to training, team manager John Mulqueen said preparations for their opening round game against Tipperary on Wednesday next at Semple Stadium, Thurles has gone well.

”We were trying to manage that and it has worked very well,” Mulqueen explained.

”Trying to juggle the numbers have been a bit of a challenge at times but training has been going very well,” Mulqueen concluded.

Limerick Minor Hurling Panel 2017: Gearoid Barry (Kilmallock), Kevin Bonar (Bruff), Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Ciaran Barry (Ahane), Damien Burke (Dromcollogher/Broadford), David Browne (Bruff), William Brennan (Ahane), Ken Byrnes (Old Christians), Calvin Carroll (Patrickswell), Ronan Conolly (Adare), Brian Curtin (Adare), Rory Duff (Mungret St Pauls), Liam English (Kilmallock), Andrew Finn (Kilmallock), Jason Fitzgibbon (Cappamore), Conor Flahive (Mungret St Pauls), Jason Gillane (Patrickswell), Liam Griffin (Kildimo/Pallaskenery), Daithi Heffernan (Mallow,Cork), Conor Hellewell (Mungret St Pauls), David Moloney (Monaleen), Paudie Maher (Patrickswell), Eoin Sheehan (Garryspillane), Dan Minihan (Ahane), Conor Nicholas (Monaleen), Shane Normoyle (Monagea), Mikey O’Brien (Doon), Paul O’Brien (Mungret St Pauls), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen), Michael O’Grady (Knockainey), Sean O’Leary (Dromin/Athlacca), Paul O’Riordan (Bruff), Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane), Jack Ryan (Doon), Padraic Ryan (Doon), Ryan Tobin (Garryspillane), Sean Teefy (Ballybricken/Bohermore), David Woulfe (Kilmallock). Management Team: Manager: John Mulqueen (Bruff), Coach: Anthony Daly (Clarecastle, Clare), Selectors: Liam Reale, Damien Reale (both Hospital Herberstown, Liam Lyons (Monaleen), Strength & Conditioning Coach: Darragh Droog (Mungret St Pauls)