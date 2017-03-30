Taute: Munster's clash with Toulouse will be 'all-out warfare'

MUNSTER centre Jaco Taute is predicting Saturday's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Toulouse at Thomond Park will amount to ‘all-out warfare’.

South African Taute has proved a big success since arriving Munster on a short-term deal earlier this term. The centre has had his stay extended until the end of the season at least.

Looking forward to Saturday's game, which has a 5.45pm kick-off, Taute said: “I'm very excited. It is going to be very cool. Luckily, we have had a few occasions similar to this one.

”It is going to be all-out warfare, it is going to be a special game between Munster and Toulouse because there have been finals, knock-out games. They will be coming here to get a scalp at home.

“It is going to be crazy, can't wait for it. Like, I said it is just one of those occasions you want to be part of. I think it is very good for the community.

“I think it has been three years since there has been a quarter-final at Thomond Park. I think the fans deserve this one and I hope they enjoy it, just as much as we will enjoy it.”

Taute is expecting Toulouse to throw everything at Munster during the opening quarter.

“I think it is hard to know with the French teams (what to expect in terms of their gameplan). We have done some good analysis on them, we have done our research.

“I think they will play a good brand of rugby, they will take their chances when it is on, their opportunities. If we slack off in certain areas, they will attack that.

“They will know it is going to be a physical match, especially in Thomond Park, so the first 20 minutes will be brutal and then we will have to stick to our guns.

“They will definitely come with a balanced game.”