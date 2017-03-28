Munster Champions Cup semi would be in Dublin or Edinburgh

SHOULD Munster progress from this weekend’s Champions Cup quarter final against Toulouse, the two-time winners would play their semi final at either the Aviva Stadium or BT Murrayfield.

The potential semi final venue is dependent on the result of the quarter-final tie between Saracens and Glasgow Warriors.

If Saracens progress to the last four, as Munster were seeded higher following the conclusion of the pool stages, the province would maintain home advantage for the semi final to be played at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on April 22/23.

However, should Glasgow Warriors defeat Saracens, as the away side in the quarter final, home advantage would revert to the Scottish side for the semis. Consequently Munster would travel to BT Murrayfield, also on April 22/23.

Champions Cup semi-finals – 22/23 April

SF 1: if ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster Rugby – Matmut Stadium de Gerland (Lyon)

SF 1: if RC Toulon v Leinster Rugby – Allianz Riviera Stadium (Nice)

SF 1: if Wasps v ASM Clermont Auvergne – Franklin’s Gardens (Northampton)

SF 1: if Wasps v RC Toulon – Franklin’s Gardens (Northampton)

SF 2: if Munster Rugby v Saracens – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

SF 2: if Toulouse v Saracens – Stade Chaban-Delmas (Bordeaux)

SF 2: if Glasgow Warriors v Munster Rugby – BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh)

SF 2: if Glasgow Warriors v Toulouse – BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh)

2017 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 13 May; BT Murrayfield (17.00)