Russell pleased with Bray win ahead of key Cork clash

LIMERICK FC boss Martin Russell was delighted to pick up three points against Bray Wanderers, an ideal boost ahead of Friday’s big clash with high-flying Cork City at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Limerick’s second win of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign saw Russell’s charges jump up to seventh place in the Premier Division table.

The Blues next outing is a glamour home fixture with Premier Division leaders Cork City this Friday night.

“It was a big win,” Martin Russell said in the wake of his side’s 1-0 away win over Bray Wanderers.

“It was a game of few chances from either side with both defences defending well. It took a very good goal, a very good strike from Paul O’Conor to get us the three points.”

Seventh-placed Limerick also have a game in hand on their rivals due to the postponement of their tie with Derry City at Maginn Park, Buncrana, last week.

Russell added: “The pleasing thing about the performance is that we fought very hard, defended when we needed to defend.

“I would have liked to have played better particularly in the second half and control the game better by passing the ball a bit better, but everybody fought really hard to get that win.”

Limerick handed a first start of the season to experienced goalkeeper Brendan Clarke and the manager was pleased with a solid debut and clean sheet to boot.

“Brendan did well in goal, he marshaled the defence well and swept when he had to sweep. When balls were coming into the box he made a positive impact dealing with them. So I was very please for him, he’s an experienced ‘keeper and he showed that”.

“Three points gets us up the table. Bray is always going to be a difficult place for anyone to come away with something with the squad that they have this year. So we’ve got to be pleased.

“It puts us in a good mood now going into the big Munster derby against Cork, who are leading the way, the form team in the league.

“It’s a big big challenge but it’s one we want to test ourselves against and try and play well in. We have got a couple of injuries so we’ll see how that pans out this week in training and we’ll get our fittest side out on to the pitch.”