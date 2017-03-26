Limerick District reach Oscar Traynor semi-finals

THE Limerick District League qualified for the semi finals of the Oscar Traynor trophy with an expected 2-1 win over Carlow District League on Saturday evening in Jackman Park.

Shane Clarke fired Limerick in front after ten minutes but Graham Delaney leveled the scores after 20 minutes.

Clarke restored Limerick's lead before the break and the home side had to endure some intense pressure in the second half before securing the win.