O'Conor cracker fires Limerick FC to vital win at Bray

PAUL O’Conor’s stunning early goal helped Limerick FC score a precious 1-0 win over Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Carlisle Grounds on Saturday evening.

O’Conor scored the game’s only game in the sixth minute – with a brilliant long range strike – to help Martin Russell’s Blues pick up their first win of the campaign since the opening night thumping of Sligo.

The victory, recorded before an attendance of 649, helped Limerick jump up to seventh place in the table ahead of Friday’s big Munster derby against high-flying Cork City at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Limerick started with Brendan Clarke in goals as the Blues sought and ultimately achieved their first clean sheet of the Premier Division season.

BRAY WANDERERS: Peter Cherrie, Hugh Douglas, Conor Kenna, Tim Clancy, Conor Early, (Alan Kehoe 74), Aaon Greene, John Sullivan, Mark Salmon, Gary McCabe (Ryan Brennan 66), Dylan Connolly, Anthony Flood (Jamie Aherne 66).

LIMERICK FC: Brendan Clarke, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams (Dave O’Connor 68), Tony Whitehead, Lee-J Lynch (Bastien Hery 84), Shane Duggan, Rodrigo Tosi, Paul O’Conor, Ian Turner, Tommy Robson, Chiedozie Ogbene (Stephen Kenny 60).