Just two Limerick Ulster Bank League wins as Thomond relegated

JUST two Limerick clubs, Young Munster in Division 1A, and Shannon in 1B, scored wins on a disappointing day for local sides in the Ulster Bank League.

Thomond’s home defeat to City of Derry sealed their relegation to Division 2C for next season.

Young Munster secured a top four play-off spot in and boosted their hopes of securing a home semi-final in Division 1A after scoring a dramatic 13-11 victory away to Clontarf.

A drop goal from out-half Alan Tynan with the final kick of the game helped the third-placed Greenfields side score a dramatic victory at Castle Avenue.

The win sees Munsters’ move within two points of second-placed Cork Con in the battle to secure a home semi-final. And Munsters’ next fixture in the regular season is a mouth-watering home fixture with Con on Saturday, April 8.

Craig O’Hanlon scored Munsters’ try against ‘Tarf with out-half Tynan adding a conversion and penalty goal.

Also in 1A, Garryowen have dropped into the regulation play-off position after suffering a 26-20 defeat to Cork Con at Temple Hill.

Garryowen now lie in ninth place in the table, as a result of their inferior points difference to that of eighth-placed Terenure College.

Garryowen scored three tries in Cork through Sam Arnold, Liam Coombes and Neil Cronin. Scrum-half Cronin also added a penalty goal and conversion.

Next up for Garryowen is a crucial home fixture with basement side Old Belvedere at Dooradoyle on Saturday, April 8.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B, Shannon’s relegation worries eased with an excellent 30-14 home win over Ballynahinch at Thomond Park.

Tom Hayes’ charges now sit in seventh place in the table, seven points clear of Galwegians who occupy the relegation play-off position with now just two series of regular season games to come.

Shannon, who led 20-11 at half-time, scored three tries through Greg O’Shea, Conor Glynn and John Foley, while Conor Fitzgerald added 15 points with the boot, three penalties and three conversions.

Also in 1B, promotion play-off chasing UL-Bohemian remain in second place in the table, despite suffering a disappointing 31-27 defeat to Old Wesley at Donnybrook.

UL-Bohs are now eight points clear of fifth-placed UCC with just two games remaining in the battle to secure a promotion play-off spot.

The game was tied 21-21 at the end of free-scoring opening half. UL-Bohs managed three tries through Harry Fleming, Robbie Bourke and Noel Kinane, while James Lennon added two penalties and three conversions.

In Division 2B, fourth-placed Old Crescent continue to occupy a promotion play-off position in the table despite a frustrating 19-9 defeat to Old Wesley at the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch.

Old Crescent trailed their Dublin hosts 9-13 at haf-time, with the Rosbrien side’s points coming courtesy of three Shane O’Brien penalty goals.

Crescent failed to score in the second period, however, as two second half penalties for Wesley ensured the Limerick side came home empty-handed from their trip to the capital.

Also in 2C, Thomond’s relegation to Division 2C was confirmed, following their 14-27 home defeat to City of Derry at Liam Fitzgerald Park.

Basement side Thomond, who trailed 14-17 at half-time, have won just one of their 16 Ulster Bank League fixtures this season.

In Division 2C, fifth-placed Bruff had their promotion play-off hopes dented after a disappointing 26-16 defeat to Seapoint.

Bruff are now seven points off fifth-placed Tullamore who also have a game in hand.

Bruff trailed 3-7 at half-time with the Limerick side’s points coming courtesy of a Tony Cahill penalty goal.

Bruff led 16-12 at the start of the final quarter, thanks to a Johnny Cleary try and some excellent goal-kicking from Cahill.

However, while Bruff failed to score for the remainder of the game, Seapoint struck for two converted tries to score an exciting victory.