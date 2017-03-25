Hospital's John the Baptist win All Ireland hurling crown

HOSPITAL’S John The Baptist Community School were crowned All Ireland Post Primary School Senior B Hurling champions this Saturday afternoon in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The south Limerick secondary school lifted the Paddy Buggy Cup with a 2-14 to 1-8 win over St Marys of Belfast.

It brings to four the All Ireland GAA tiles won by JTBCS in recent weeks with two camogie and one ladies football title on top of this hurling. Still to come in their ‘drive for five’ is an All Ireland Junior A ladies football final.

The Limerick side were 2-8 to 0-3 ahead after a fine opening half.

Hospital settled early and put scores on the board to lead 0-4 to no score after eight minutes with Eoin Sheehan and Michael O’Grady on the mark as well as two Dylan O’Shea frees.

The Antrim side found their feet with three unanswered points with Darren Grego leading the way to reduce the margin to one point at the mid-point of the half.

But the Hospital response was impressive.

Sheehan ended 11-minutes without a score and it started a run of five successive scores for Hospital with The Belfast side not to score for the final 15-minutes of the half.

The first of the Hospital goals came on 19-minutes with Eoin Sheehan crashing to the net after a flowing move involving Eoin O’Mahony and Tadhg Leddin.

In injury time, Hospital added a second goal – Ryan Tobin doing brilliant to work possession goalwards from his right corner forward position and then beating the goalkeeper from a tight angle with a fine finish.

The second half scores were scarce but the Limerick side always looked winners.

Captain Paudie Maher was among the early scores as they led 2-11 to 1-4 as the game entered the final quarter.

Ryan Tobin sealed the win with two late points.

HOSPITAL: Byran Heavey (Garryspillane); Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), Conor Philips (Emly), Kyran O’Donnell (Pallasgreen); Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Paul O’Heney (Emly), Kevin Boner (Bruff); Michael O’Grady (Knockainey), Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane); Sean Teefy (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Paudie Maher (Patrickswell), Eoin Sheehan (Garryspillane); Tadhg Leddin (Hospital-Herbertstown), Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane), Ryan Tobin (Garryspillane). Subs: Bradley McNamara (Bruff) for Tadhg Leddin (46mins), John O’Donnell (Pallasgreen) for Eoin Sheehan (54mins).

ST MARYS: Philip Kennedy (O’Donovan Rossa); Michael Napier (Bredagh), Niall McCann (St Teresas), Sean Wilson (St Johns); Dominic McEnhill (O’Donovan Rossa), Nathan Gibson (Gort na Mona), Aodhan O’Brien (Gort na Mona); CJ McKenna (St Johns), Shea Shannon (St Johns); Colm McLarnion (St Pauls), Odhran O’Callaghan (Carryduff), Darren Grego (O’Donovan Rossa); Gerard Smyth (Lamh Dearg), Paddy Doyle (St Pauls), Tiarnan Murphy (O’Donovan Rossa). Subs: Caolan Crossan (St Pauls) for Odhran O’Callaghan (41mins), Odhran McKenna (St Johns) for Paddy Doyle (60mins), Manus Smyth (O’Donovan Rossa) for Sean Wilson (61mins).

REFEREE: Gavin Quilty (Kilkenny)