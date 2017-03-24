One change to Limerick football team to play Waterford 

THERE is one change to the Limerick football team to play Waterford in the Allianz Football League.

The Munster sides meet in Dungarvan in Division Four this Saturday (7.00).

Rathkeale’s Paul White returns to his wing back position after suspension. He replaces Monaleen’s Padraig Quinn.

Limerick are looking to increase their winning run to three successive games after the wins over London and Leitrim.

Limerick will finish their campaign on Sunday April 2 when Wicklow come to Newcastle West.

While promotion is gone, Billy Lee’s Limerick could yet finish in third place with another two wins.

Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey, a former Limerick minor and U-21 manager, has also named his starting team.

LIMERICK: Brian Scanlon (Gerald Griffins); Garrett Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Johnny McCarthy (St Kierans), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen); Paul White (Rathkeale), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), David Ward (Fr Caseys); Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), James Naughton (St Senans), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskernry), Danny Neville (Ballysteen), Ger Collins (Monaleen).

WATERFORD: Stephen Enright (Ballinacourty); James McGrath (The Nire), Thomas O'Gorman (The Nire), Stephen Dalton (De La Salle), Kenny Murphy (Ardmore), Stephen Prendergast (Kilrossanty), Ray O'Ceallaigh (An Rinn); Tommy Prendergast (Kilrossanty), Michael Curry (Rathgormack); Michael O'Halloran (Ballinacourty), Donie Breathnach (An Rinn), Conor Murray (Rathgormack); Paul Whyte (Kilrossanty), Joey Veale (Kilrossanty), Fearghal Ó Cuirrín (An Rinn).