Hogg beats Stander to 6 Nations Player of the Championship

SCOTLAND full-back Stuart Hogg has beaten Ireland and Munster back-rower CJ Stander to the title of the 2017 RBS Player of the Championship.

Securing over 24.6 % of the public vote, Scottish full-back Hogg received the backing of 29,734 fans to win the title for the second successive season.

Stander came second in the poll, receiving 18,078, or just under 15% of the votes cast.

Another Ireland and Munster player, Conor Murray, finished in sixth place with 9,566 votes.

All three players are widely tipped to be included in the British and Irish Lions squad for this summer’s tour to New Zealand when it is revealed next month.

Stuart Hogg, who made his 53rd appearance for Scotland during the Championship, said: "To receive this award again is an absolute honour, particularly when you take other players on the shortlist into account.

“I'm delighted to be awarded the RBS Player of the Championship Trophy and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted and the fans for their continued support throughout the Championship."

The last Ireland player to win the accolade was former Munster second-row Paul O’Connell in 2015.

RBS 6 Nations Player of the Championship Shortlist

1. Stuart Hogg (Scotland) - 29,374 votes - 24.60% of the vote

2. CJ Stander (Ireland) - 18,078 - 14.95%

3. Louis Picamoles (France) - 15,528 - 12.84%

4. Joe Launchbury (England) - 10,836 - 8.96%

5. Finn Russell (Scotland) - 10,093 - 8.35%

6. Conor Murray (Ireland) - 9,566 - 7.91%

7. Owen Farrell (England) - 7,611 - 6.30%

8. Rhys Webb (Wales) - 6,672 - 5.52%

9. Sergio Parisse (Italy) - 4,033 - 3.34%

10. Ken Owens (Wales) - 3,696 - 3.06%

11. Camille Lopez (France) - 3,015 - 2.49%

12. Maro Itoje (England) - 2,027 - 1.68%

Total Votes: 120,889