Hospital girls in a first ever All Ireland Senior A football final

HOSPITAL’S John The Baptist Community School bid to win a top level ladies football trophy for the first time ever for Limerick this Friday (1.00).

The all-conquering south Limerick secondary school play Tyrone’s St Ciarans of Ballygawley in the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Ladies Football final in Mullingar this March 24.

Managed by by teachers Seamus Dollery and Michelle Buckley, Hospital won the All Ireland in the B grade this time last year.

In 2015 JTBCS were Munster Senior C champions, in 2016 they were Munster and All Ireland B champions and now bid to complete their three year ascension to the top.

To reach Friday’s final, Hospital have beaten Galway’s Presentation College of Tuam, Waterford’s St Augustines of Dungarvan and schools from Killorglin, Fermoy and Cahir.

Still to come is the All Ireland Junior A Ladies Football final – Cavan's Loreto College providing the Hospital opposition, while many of the panel have already won All Ireland camogie honours at senior and junior level.

HOSPITAL PANEL: Emer McCarthy (Aherlow), Maeve Barry (Knockainey), Ciara Ryan (St Ailbes), Ciara Hynes (Knockainey), Gráinne Condon (Aherlow), Ava Hartigan (Knockainey), Lucy Ryan (St Brigids), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Gráinne Ryan (Aherlow), Eimear Kirby (Knockainey), Andrea O’Sullivan (Ballylanders), Kate O’Meara (Aherlow), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes), Anna-Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Sara Morrissey (Aherlow), Eádaoin Power Gallagher (Knockainey), Keely Baggott (St Brigids), Jane Casey (Aherlow), Eva Butler (Knockainey), Chloe O’Dwyer (St Brigids), Ashling Ryan (Aherlow), Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), Bernadette Leahy (Lattin), Roisin McAuley (Lattin), Isabel O’Rourke (Knockainey), Roisín O’Carroll (Knockainey), Sinead McElligott (St Ailbes), Gillian Kemp (Lattin).