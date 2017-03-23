Limerick U-21 hurling semi final draw

NA Piarsaigh remain on track for a sixth successive Limerick Premier U-21 Hurling title.

The draw for the semi finals of the Mint Catering sponsored championship pits the defending champions against Kilmallock, Pallasgreen or Ballybrown. It will be a Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock last four tie, if The Balbec win their remaining group game against Ballybrown.

The other semi final is between 2014 minor champions Ahane and 2015 U-18 winners Doon.

The semi finals may have to wait until Limerick exits the Allianz Hurling League.