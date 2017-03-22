Mixed news on injury front for Limerick hurlers

FORMER captain Gavin O’Mahony has returned to full training with the Limerick senior hurlers ahead of Sunday's final round Allianz Hurling League tie with Galway.

O’Mahony returned to training last week after missing all four Division 1B league games to-date with a broken bone in his hand.

The experienced Kilmallock man is one of just four players from Limerick’s panel of 37 available players yet to see league action – including Barry Nash and Aaron Gillane, who returned to the inter-county scene over the past two weeks.

While Limerick manager John Kiely confirmed the positive news re O’Mahony, there are set-backs for experienced duo Paul Browne (knee) and Tom Condon (ankle). Both are suffering with a recurrance of previous injuries and Browne is likely to face at least another three weeks on the sidelines.

Ahead of Sunday’s visit of Galway to the Gaelic Grounds, there is also a doubt surrounding the fitness of Declan Hannon, who was forced off injured in the early stages of the win over Laois.

Sunday's game will determine the final standings in the Division 1B league table and confirm the opponents for the April 1-2 quarter final. Limerick will finish in second or third place and will therefore play a quarter final against the second or third place team in Division 1A - Clare Waterford, Cork, Kilkenny and Dublin are all still in position to provide quarter final opposition for Limerick.