Stander hails O'Mahony's display as 'unbelievable'

CJ Stander has hailed team mate Peter O'Mahony's performance in Ireland's dramatic 6 Nations win over England as 'unbelievable.'

O'Mahony provided a major boost for Munster's hopes in the upcoming Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Toulouse at Thomond Park when turning in a Man of the Match display in Ireland's dramatic 13-9 success at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

O'Mahony was a late inclusion to Ireland's starting line-up following an injury to number eight Jamie Heaslip.

Stander, another Munster player to excel as Joe Schmidt's side scuppered England's dreams of Grand Slam glory said of O'Mahony's display: “I think (his performance) was unbelievable. He’s the type of guy that if you throw anything at him, he’s going to attack it full-on.

“He’s got a lot of passion for that jersey and he works hard. I know what it means to him. He’s been working hard to get into the team and when he got his chance, he took it with both hands.

“I’m delighted for him. He’s one of the guys in the team that is a leader and he works so hard to get into his position.”

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt confirmed that Munster winger Keith Earls suffered bone bruising to his shin in the first half of Saturday's game with England which resulted in the Limerick man being replaced at half-time with Andrew Conway, who was winning his first cap, coming in the team.

Munster will keep their fingers cross that Earls' injury will clear up quickly with the glamour European Cup quarter-final clash with French aristocrats Toulouse now less than two weeks away.

Munster are sweating on the fitness of hugely influential scrum-half Conor Murray who missed Ireland's win over England on Saturday due to a 'stinger' injury to his shoulder.

Munster's final competitive outing before the big Champions Cup clash with Toulouse comes on Saturday when Rassie Erasmus' squad travel to Italy on take on Zebre in the Pro12.

Munster are likely to be without Irish internationals who featured heavily in the 6 Nations such as Stander, Earls, Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan for their trip to Italy this weekend.