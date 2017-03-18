Tosi rescues point for Limerick FC at home to Harps

BRAZILIAN striker Rodrigo Tosi rescued a point for Limerick FC as Martin Russell’s side played out a 1-1 draw with Finn Harps at the Markets Field on Saturday afternoon.

Tosi struck in the 72nd minute to haul Limerick level after Harps had threatened to consign the Blues to a third successive defeat following Sean Houston’s 25th minute goal for the Donegal side following a mistake from home ‘keeper Hall.

Ninth-placed Limerick were left frustrated late on as Robbie Williams appeared to be fouled inside the penalty area, before his effort on goal came crashing back off the woodwork.

This was the first time in five home fixtures that Limerick had failed to beat Harps. The game kicked off at 2pm in order to avoid a direct clash with Ireland’s final RBS 6 Nations Championship clash with England at the Aviva Stadium.

Limerick’s next outing in the Premier Division is Tuesday night’s re-arranged clash with Derry City at Maginn Park. Buncrana, 7.45pm.

The sides were level 1-1 earlier this month when the game was abandoned due to floodlight failure.

LIMERICK FC: Freddy Hall, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Tony Whitehead, Shane Duggan (Capt), Rodrigo Tosi, Tommy Robson, Stephen Kenny (Ian Turner), Chris Mulhall (Lee J Lynch), Dean Clarke, Bastien Hery (Paul O’Conor).

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher, Ethan Boyle, Ciaran Coll, Killian Cantwell, Damien McNulty, Ciaran O’Connor, Sean Houston, Caolan McAleer, Paddy McCourt, Danny Morrissey, Gareth Harkin.

REFEREE: John McLoughlin