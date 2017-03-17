Former Munster scrum-half Prendergast to take Oyonnax role

FORMER Munster scrum-half Mike Prendergast is to take up the role of attack coach at French ProD2 side Oyonnax next season.

Earlier this week it was announced that Limerick man Prendergast will take charge of French Top 14 side Grenoble until the end of the season along with former Leinster hooker Aaron Dundon, following the departure of Bernard Jackman.

Prendergast’s term with Grenoble will end at the end of the current Top 14 season as he moves to Oyonnax, currently top of Pro D2 and favourites to gain promotion to the Top 14 next season.

Thirty nine-year-old Prendergast’s move to Oyonnax this summer gives him an opportunity to take control of the club’s entire attack.

Prendergast will work alongside sporting director Adrien Buononato next season, while Oyonnax will name a new defence coach on Monday.

After spending four seasons as Director of Rugby with Young Munster, Limerick man Mike Prendergast moved to Grenoble in June 2013.

Prendergast has been backs coach with Grenoble since the 2014/2015 season, having previously filled the role of skills coach.

Mike Prendergast has experience of playing in the French league from the time he spent at Bourgoin. The former scrum-half, who has also played at out-half, made 48 appearances in his two spells with Munster and also had a spell playing with Gloucester in England.