Murray misses Ireland's clash with England

MUNSTER scrum-half Conor Murray misses Ireland’s final RBS 6 Nations Championship clash with Grand Slam-chasing England on Saturday due to a injury.

Murray suffered a ‘stinger’ injury to his shoulder in Ireland’s defeat to Wales in Cardiff on Friday night and after failing a fitness test today is ruled out of Saturday’s Aviva Stadium clash, 5pm.

Murray’s scrum-half place will be taken by Connacht’s Kieran Marmion who will win his 13th cap in the game.

Full-back Rob Kearney also misses the game due to injury and is replaced by Jared Payne. Ian Henderson comes into the team in the second row replacing Devin Toner.

Munster fans will be anxiously hoping Murray is fit for the province’s glamour Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Toulouse at Thomond Park on Saturday, April 1.

Asked about Murray’s injury’s Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt said: “We fitness-tested him today and we felt he wasn't quite 100 per cent.

"We just felt if we lost him early in the game, we would be vulnerable.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for Kieran Marmion.

"You lose his (Conor Murray’s) calm, he’s a good foil for other players, you lose a defender who is incredibly good at organising other people.

"His experience will leave a hole for us."

IRELAND: Jared Payne; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Simon Zebo; Johnny Sexton, Kieran Marmion; Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best (capt), Jack McGrath; Iain Henderson, Donnacha Ryan; Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Devin Toner, Peter O'Mahony, Luke McGrath, Paddy Jackson, Andrew Conway.