Limerick quartet on Ireland Clubs side to face England

FOUR Limerick-based players have been included on the Ireland Club team to face England Counties in the Ulster Bank Club International on St Patrick’s night in Cork.

Garryowen’s Neil Cronin, who has featured for the Ireland Club side in the past, is selected to start the game at Temple Hill, 7.30pm, at scrum-half.

Young Munster’s Alan Kennedy starts the game on the flank, while his Clifford club-mate Rob Guerin is included among the replacements, along with Garryowen’s Andrew O’Byrne.

In total, nine clubs are represented in the side - Clontarf (5), Lansdowne (4), Cork Constitution (3), Dublin University (3), Garryowen (2), Old Belvedere (2), Young Munster (2), Terenure College (1) and Naas (1)

Tickets are available at the gate and are priced at Family €20, Adults €10 and Students €5.

Ireland Club Team v England Counties: Eamonn Mills (Lansdowne), Sean Coughlan (Old Belvedere), Mike Courtney (Dublin University), Matt D'Arcy (Clontarf)*, Rob Jermyn (Cork Constitution), Scott Deasy (Lansdowne)* (Captain), Neil Cronin (Garryowen)*, Vakh Abdeladze (Clontarf), Max Abbott (Cork Constitution, Ian Prendiville (Lansdowne)*; Willie Earle (Lansdowne), Ben Reilly (Clontarf)*; Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Karl Moran (Clontarf), Tony Ryan (Clontarf)*. Replacements: Patrick Finlay (Dublin University)*, Ger Sweeney (Cork Constitution)*, Eric O'Sullivan (Dublin University), Kyle McCoy (Terenure College), Andrew O'Byrne (Garryowen), Paul Pritchard (Old Belvedere)*, Rob Guerin (Young Munster), Peter Osborne (Naas) *Previously capped at this level