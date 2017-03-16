Crescent face Cork trip for Munster Schools Junior Cup final

HOLDERS Crescent College Comprehensive will travel to Cork to face CBC in this season’s Clayton Hotel Munster Schools Junior Cup final on Wednesday, March 22.

The final was originally fixed to be played as the first half of a double header with the Senior Cup final on tomorrow, St Patrick’s Day, at Thomond Park.

However, when the semi-final featuring CBC and PBC ended in a draw last week, the replay was fixed for yesterday, Wednesday, resulting in the final being put back. CBC defeated Pres’ 15-0 in their semi-final replay.

Competition organisers have now fixed the Junior Cup final for Musgrave Park on Wednesday next, March 22, 2pm.

Crescent and CBC met in the opening round of the competition in Cork when the sides finished level, 15-15, with Christians’ declared winners on the ‘first try scored’ rule.

Crescent College Comprehensive booked their place in the final with a comfortable 19-5 semi-final win over local rivals Castletroy College at UL 4G rugby pitch.

This is the third time in a row these two have made it to the final stage. In 2015, the Cork side defeated the Limerick outfit 22-10, while last year Crescent extracted their revenge with a 17-7 defeat.

Tickets for next week’s Junior Cup will be available on the gate, priced €10 for Adults and €5 for Juniors.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup final:

Crescent College Comprehensive v Christian Brothers College, Musgrave Park, Wednesday March 22, 2pm.