Two enforced changes for Limerick U-21 footballers v Cork

THE Limerick U-21 footballers have made two enforced changes to their team for Wednesday’s Munster Championship semi final with Cork.

Limerick play the defending champions in Pairic Ui Rinn and captain Killian Ryan misses out due to injury and Josh Ryan misses out due to suspension. Limerick appealed his red card v Tipperary this Tuesday night but weren’t successful.

Into the team come Robert Childs and Cormac Flanagan.

Cork have selected a team that includes five players from their Munster championship winning side of last year – John Mullins, Kevin Flahive, Sean O’Leary, Brian Coakley and Sean Powter.

LIMERICK: Richard Hayes (St Senans); David Connolly (Adare), Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Edward Sheehy (Granagh-Ballingarry); Robert Childs (Galtee Gaels), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Cormac Flanagan (Crecora Manister); Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Sean Murphy (Newcastle West), AJ O’Connor (Newcastle West), Padraig De Brún (Firies, Kerry); Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh), Brian Donovan (Monaleen) Hugh Bourke (Adare).

CORK: Ross Donovan (Nemo Rangers); Sean Daly (Dohenys), John Mullins (Eire og), Sean Wilson (Douglas); Jerry O'Riordan (Carbery Rangers), Aidan Browne (Newmarket), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig); Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Sean O'Leary (Bantry Biues); Brian Coakley (Carrigaline), Sean Powter (Douglas), Daniel Meaney (St Michaels); Gary Murphy (Castletownbere), Michael Dineen (Naomh Aban), Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs). Subs: Chris Kelly (Eire Og), Kevin O'Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Eoin Lavers (Dohenys), Liam O'Donovan (Clonakilty), Sean O'Donoghue (Inniscarra), Michael Hurley (Castlehaven), Sean O'Donovan (Ilen Rovers), Tim Foley (Bantry Blues), Mark Buckley (Dohenys).