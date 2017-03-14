Munster U-19s host Japan at Thomond Park

A MUNSTER U-19s development squad will take on the Japanese U-19s side in an international fixture at Thomond Park on Wednesday evening, 6pm.

Five Limerick-based players have been included in the Munster U-19 line-up. Garryowen have two representatives in the squad with centre David McCarthy joined in the line-up by hooker Diarmuid Barron. Castletroy College’s Paul Clancy will start on the left wing, with Ardscoil Ris’ exciting scrum-half Craig Casey also included in the starting line-up along with Crescent College Comprehensive’s second row Fintan Coleman.

The Japanese side will be made up of the best of the High Schools rugby players across the two islands.

Munster head coach Mark Butler is sure to have his side well drilled, however, and an opportunity to see how players from all levels – school, club, and abroad – play together in a Munster shirt.

MUNSTER U-19 DEVELOPMENT: Sean Hudson (Bandon Grammar); Ikem UgWueru (Ennis RFC), Kieran Dunne (Sale Sharks), David McCarthy (Garryowen FC), Paul Clancy (Castletroy College); Alex Molloy (Waterpark RFC), Craig Casey (Ardscoil Rís); Josh Wycherly (Cistercian Roscrea), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC), James French (Bandon Grammar); Colin Deane (Bandon Grammar), Fintan Coleman (Crescent College); Sean Duffy (CBC), Jack Daly (Castleisland RFC), John Hodnett (Clonakilty RFC). Replacements from: Tadgh McCarthy (Bantry/UCC), Luke Masters (CBC), Ashley Deane (Bandon Grammar), Paddy Kelly (St Munchin’s College), Odhran Ring (Ardscoil Rís), Joe Murphy (Clongowes College), Evan O’Gorman (Young Munster RFC), JD O’Hea (CBC), Liam Barrett (Bruff RFC)