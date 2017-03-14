Prendergast tipped to take charge of Grenoble

FORMER Munster scrum-half Mike Prendergast is expected to take charge of Top 14 side Grenoble until the end of the season along with former Leinster hooker Aaron Dundon, according to French media reports this Tuesday.

Grenoble head coach Bernard Jackman is reported to have parted ways with the club.

With his contract up at the end of the season, reports claim former Ireland international hooker Jackman will not be offered a contract extension, and has sought immediate release from his contract.

Grenoble currently sit second from bottom in the French Top 14 with six games to go in the regular season.

After spending four seasons as Director of Rugby with Young Munster, Limerick man Mike Prendergast moved to Grenoble in June 2013.

Prendergast has been backs coach with Grenoble since the 2014/2015 season, having previously filled the role of skills coach.

Mike Prendergast has experience of playing in the French league from the time he spent at Bourgoin. The former scrum-half, who has also played at out-half, made 48 appearances in his two spells with Munster and also had a spell playing with Gloucester in England.