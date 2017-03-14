Russell 'disappointed' as Limerick suffer frustrating loss to Bohs'

LIMERICK FC manager Martin Russell was ‘disappointed’ after Monday night’s 1-0 home defeat to Bohemians at the Markets Field.

The Blues suffered their second successive defeat in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after losing 1-0 to a rejuvenated Bohs’ side before 1,756 spectators at the Garryowen venue.

Limerick have dropped to ninth place in the Premier Division table with their second defeat in four days following a 1-0 reverse at the hands of champions Dundalk on Friday night.

Limerick have another home fixture in the Premier Division this Saturday when Finn Harps visit the Markets Field, 2pm.

Limerick FC manager Martin Russell said: “It was disappointing. On another night you win the game, you win the game convincingly, but that hasn’t happened.

“There was still a lot of good stuff tonight that we can’t just forget. We will continue to work on things.

“We have another home game again on Saturday to try and put all the ills right. We will work towards that now.

“The first goal was always going to be hugely important. We have always said that. In a tight league like this, you need every advantage to go for you. There would have been a fair chance if we had scored that first goal tonight, we would have controlled the game better and they would have had to come out a bit more as well.

“Credit to them, they worked hard, scrapped and fought when they got the goal. They knew they had something to hold on to. You would expect that.

“We missed some chances. Their keeper is Man of the Match. He has done well for them. It wasn’t to be.

“There are no excuses with playing a game so quickly after the Dundalk fixture. They had a game as well. No excuses. Tonight we had probably more chances to win the game, but in both games we should probably have come out with more than we have.

“We have a choice between feeling sorry for ourselves or trying to do things the right way. Hopefully, the bit of luck everyone needs will come our way.

“Our position in the table doesn’t add pressure for the Finn harps game because it is still early in the season. The only pressure we always try to is perform. It is very early days in the league table.

“You are playing for points and yes they are important. But I think if we continue to play we have in the last two games, even though we got nothing, I think we will play worse and get something. That will happen during the course of the season.

“We have to keep on doing the right things.”