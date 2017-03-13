Limerick FC undone by Bohemians at Markets Field

LIMERICK FC suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat to an improving Bohemians side in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture at the Markets Field on Monday night before an official attendance of 1,756.

Dinny Corcoran’s 48th minute goal saw the Dublin side inflict a first defeat of the season on 2016 First Division champions Limerick.

After the scoring heroics of their opening night 5-1 runaway win over Sligo Rovers, Limerick endured a frustrating night in front of goal against the Gypsies, who were buoyed by their 3-2 comeback win over Bray Wanderers on Friday.

Bohs’ keeper Shane Supple made three or four top class saves in the opening half as Limerick looked to get back to winning ways following Friday night’s narrow defeat away to champions Dundalk.

However, to be fair, Limerick struggled to create much by way of clear-cut chances once Bohs’ took the lead with the exception of Rodrigo Tosi’s header which was well saved by Tosi in the 50th minute.

Limerick will be anxious to get back on track on Saturday when Finn Harps visit for the second of two home Premier Dvision fixtures for the Blues in the space of five days. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Limerick FC manager Martin Russell made three charges to the starting XI for the visit of the Gypsies with Ian Turner, Chiedozie Ogbene and Bastien Hery coming into the side.

Limerick created the first decent opening after just three minutes when winger Ogbene raided down the right, but his well-placed pull back was flashed just over the crossbar by Ian Turner.

Bohs’ hit back quickly and Dinny Corcoran was unfortunate not to get on the end of Keith Ward’s cross.

Ogbene continued to prove a threaten for the Blues, but Bohs were not without their chances too in an end-to-end contest, with goalscorer Corcoran shooting wide from eight yards out.

At the other end, Bohs’ keeper Shane Supple produced a terrific save to deny Turner in the 16th minute.

And Supple produced two excellent saves from Turner again and Shane Duggan in the second quarter to keep the game scoreless.

However, the visitors enjoyed their moments too and Jamie Doyle dragged his effort just wide after 20 minutes.

The large home support was stunned into silence in the 48th minute when Dinny Corocan fired the visitors in front after smashing a terrific effort past Freddy Hall.

Limerick almost made the perfect response, but Tosi’s downward header from Turner’s cross was blocked by Supple.

Limerick FC introduced Dean Clarke and Chris Mulhall for Ogbene and Lynch respectively mid-way through the half as the Blues fought to grab an equaliser.

Clarke came close to hauling the Blues level in the 70th minute, but his well struck effort from outside the box flew just over the crossbar.

Limerick failed to trouble a resolute Bohemian defence over the remainder of the contest as the home supporters left the Garryowen venue frustrated.

LIMERICK FC: Freddy Hall, Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Tony Whitehead, Lee J Lynch (Chris Mulhall 66), Shane Duggan (Capt), Rodrigo Tosi, Ian Turner (Stephen Kenny 84), Chiedozie Ogbene (Dean Clarke 66), Tommy Robson, Bastien Hery.

BOHEMIAN FC: Shane Supple. Derek Pender, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Robert Cornwall, Dan Byrne, Dinny Corcoran, Keith Ward (Kaleem Simon 84), Paddy Kavanagh, Jamie Doyle, Ian Morris (Oscar Brennan 26), George Poynton.

REFEREE: Anthony Buttimer