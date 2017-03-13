Limerick sides knocked out of FAI Junior Cup

THERE was mixed fortunes for Limerick District League sides during quarter finals weekend.

Both our remaining Junior sides Janesboro and Kilmallock crashed out going down to Killarney and Evergreen (Kilkenny) respectively.

Janesboro went ahead through John Tierney but conceded twice to bow out on Saturday evening.

A day later Kilmallock suffered a similar fate going down 1-0 to their Kilkenny opponents.

There was better fortune for the youth sides.

Aisling travelled to Tipperary on Saturday and came home with a 1-0 win over St Michaels thanks to a Shane Donegan goal.

On Sunday Janesboro welcomed Carlow side Parkville to town and recorded a 2-0 win.

Shane Kelly and Dylan Ryan were on the mark for Martin Sugrue's charges.

In the Munster Junior Cup Aisling failed in their bid to join Pike and Fairview in the semi final of the Munster Junior Cup when they fell to fellow Limerick side Broadford by the narrowest margin on Sunday afternoon.

In the Premier League, With Janesboro tied up with FAI action, Nenagh took the opportunity to return to the top of the table following a 3-1 win over Ballynanty Rvs.

Mark McKenna scored twice and Ben Banaghan also netted for the winners. Dermot Fitzgerald scored for Balla.

Pike Rvs impressed in a 3-0 win over Carew Park. Goals from John Connery, Aaron Nunan and the influential Shane Walsh did the damage.

Fairview Rangers title hopes took a major hit on Sunday morning when they held to a draw by neighbours Geraldines at the Fairgreen.

Eddie Lee scored a double for Geraldines with Darragh Rainsford and Craig Madigan replying for 'View.

RESULTS

Tuohy Cup semi final

Pike Rovers 2 Aisling Annacotty 3

FAI Junior Cup

Killarney Celtic 2 Janesboro1

FAI Youth Cup

St Michaels 0 Aisling Annacotty 1

FAI Junior Cup

Evergreen 1 Kilmallock 0

FAI Youth Cup

Janesboro 2 Parkville (Carlow) 0

Munster Junior Cup

Broadford 1 Aisling Annacotty 0

Premier League

Pike Rvs 3 Carew Park 0; Fairview Rgs 2 Geraldines 2; Nenagh AFC 3 Ballynanty Rvs 1

Division 1A League

Corbally Utd 1 Prospect 0; Murroe 2 Mungret Reg 3; Fairview Rgs B 2 Holycross 3

Division 1B Calvert Cup

Caherdavin 3 Castle Rvs 1, Cappamore (off) Kilfrush, Hill Celtic 1 Regional Utd 5, Ballynanty B 1 St Pats 1 (Balla won on pens aet)

Division 2A League

Mungret Reg 3 Shelbourne 3, Coonagh Utd 3 Caledonians 0, Croom Utd (off) Kennedy Park, Nenagh AFC 2 Geraldines 1, Moyross (off) Corbally,

Division 2B Cup

Abbey Rvs 1 Aisling 2, Summerville Rvs 2 Star Rvs 1

Division 3A League

Janesboro 1 St Pauls 2, Kilfinane (off) Holycross, Northside (off) Prospect Priory

Division 3B Cup

Bruff Utd 3 Herbertown 1

Division 4 Hayes Cup

Ballynanty C 5 Newport C 0, Mungret Reg 1 Summerville 2, Shelbourne B 2 Hyde Rgs 6

Under 17 Division One

Kilfrush 4 Fairview Rgs 1, Corbally Utd (off) Pike Rvs

Under 17 Division Two

Mungret Reg 1 Charleville 0, Newport 7 Shelbourne 0