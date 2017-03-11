Just two Limerick wins in the Ulster Bank League

JUST two Limerick sides recorded wins in the fourth last series of regular season fixtures in the Ulster Bank League on Saturday.

The absence of several first choice players, due to Munster As involvement in a British and Irish Cup quarter-final on Sunday, as well as Irish U-20s commitments, forced the likes of Young Munster, Garryowen and Shannon to reshuffle their starting line-ups for their respective outings.

All three sides lost. Young Munster slipped to fourth place in the Division 1A table on the back of a frustrating 15-12 home defeat to Dublin University at Clifford Park.

The result is a blow to Munster's hopes of securing a home semi-final as they trail second-placed Clontarf by two points with just three games to go.

Munsters’, who trailed 0-12 at one stage in the opening half and were 7-12 in arrears at half-time, had tries from Dan Walsh and Elie Mundu, while Alan Tynan adding a conversion.

Meanwhile, eighth-placed Garryowen are hovering just one point above the relegation play-off position after shipping a heavy 39-10 home defeat to Clontarf.

Tarf, who led 10-3 at half-time, scored five tries in all, with Garryowen replying with one five-pointer from Dave McCarthy, while scrum-half Neil Cronin added a conversion and penalty.

Next up for Garryowen is a crucial away fixture against Cork Con on Saturday, March 25.

In Division 1B, second-placed UL-Bohemian kept their promotion hopes alive with a hard fought 18-16 home win over relegation-threatened Galwegians on the UL 4G rugby pitch.

UL-Bohs had tries from Noel Kinane and Harry Fleming, while Rick McKenna added a conversion and Robbie Bourke and James Lennon kicked a penalty each. The Limerick side led 10-0 at half-time.

Also in 1B, Shannon had to be satisfied with taking a losing bonus point from their 21-14 defeat away to Naas.

Shannon, who trailed 21-9 at half-time had a try from Will Leonard, while Ronan McKenna kicked three penalty goals.

Eighth-placed Shannon are four points off Galwegians who occupy the relegation play-off place in the table with three games to go.

In Division 2B, promotion play-off chasing Old Crescent kept their hopes alive with a resounding 39-15 bonus point win over Skerries at Rosbrien.

Fourth-placed Crescent had trailed by 9 points, 3-12, after 25 minutes. The Limerick side scored five tries in all through Val McDermott, 2, Darragh O’Brien, Cathal Monaghan and Larry Hanly. Shane O’Brien added two penalty goals and four conversions.

Also in 2B, Thomond remain rooted to the foot of the table after falling to a 39-10 away defeat to Dungannon at Stevenson Park.

Thomond had trailed 20-3 at half-time, but did manage to score a second half try as Dungannon eased to victory.

In Division 2C, fifth-placed Bruff suffered a disappointing 32-5 defeat away at Sligo to fall six points behind Tullamore who occupy the final promotion play-off position in the table.

Graham Whelan scored Bruff’s only points with a second half try, as the Limerick side trailed 0-20 at half-time.