Gritty Limerick go down to champions Dundalk

LIMERICK FC suffered their first defeat of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season when suffering a 1-0 defeat to champions Dundalk at Oriel Park on Friday night.

Patrick McEleney’s stunning strike in the 32nd minute helped the Co Louth side maintain their 100% start to the season.

Gritty Limerick made champions Dundalk work hard for the victory before an attendance of 3,286, with the Blues creating a number of decent scoring chances over the 90 minutes.

Limerick remained very much in the game through the second half and striker Rodrigo Tosi got on the end of a cross from substitute Ian Turner but the Brazilian couldn’t place his header either side of Sava.

The Dundalk supporters became more nervy as the game drifted towards the final 10 minutes but Stephen Kenny’s side hled on for victory.

However, Limerick manager Russell will be encouraged by the battling nature of his side’s display against the league’s top side.

Limerick return to Premier Division action this Monday night when Martin Russell’s charges host Bohemians at the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

DUNDALK: Gabriel Sava; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Paddy Barrett, Niclas Vemmelund; Conor Clifford, Robbie Benson; Jamie McGrath (John Mountney 66), Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy (Chris Shields 81); Ciaran Kilduff (Thomas Stewart 74). Subs not used: David McMillan, Dane Massey, Steven Kinsella, Ben Kelly (GK).

LIMERICK FC: Freddy Hall; Shaun Kelly, Robbie Williams, Tony Whitehead, Tommy Robson; Shane Duggan, Lee J Lynch, Paul O’Conor (Garbhan Coughlan 77); Stephen Kenny (Ian Turner 61), Rodrigo Tosi, Dean Clarke (Chiedozie Ogbene 82). Subs not used: Chris Mulhall, Bastien Hery, Killian Brouder, Brendan Clarke (GK).

REFEREE: Rob Harvey