Munster A name team to face Ulster in B&I Cup

MUNSTER A Head Coach Peter Malone has named his side for Sunday’s British & Iirsh Cup quarter final against Ulster A at Musgrave Park, 3pm.

Cian Bohane continues as captain with Malone making six changes to the side that defeated Doncaster Knights in their final weekend of pool action.

Should he appear off the bench, Duncan Casey will make his first appearance since injuring his knee in Munster’s Champions Cup win over Glasgow Warriors in October.

Meanwhile, Garryowen’s Bailey Faloon and Young Munster’s Abrie Griesel are both in line to claim their first B&I Cup caps.

MUNSTER A: Stephen Fitzgerald; Dan Goggin, Sam Arnold, Cian Bohane (Capt), Greg O’Shea; David Johnston, John Poland; Peter McCabe, Kevin O’Byrne, Brian Scott; John Madigan, Darren O’Shea; Sean O’Connor, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland. Replacements: Duncan Casey, Liam O’Connor, Rory Burke, Bailey Faloon, John Foley, Abrie Griesel, Steven McMahon.