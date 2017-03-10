Limerick FC's mettle to be tested in Oriel 'clash of the champions'

LIMERICK FC manager Martin Russell is expecting a tough test in Friday night’s ‘clash of the champions’ with Dundalk at Oriel Park, 7.45pm.

2016 First Division champions Limerick FC tackle reigning Premier Division champions Dundalk in a stern early season test of the Blues top flight credentials.

Limerick boss Russell is relishing the opportunity to show what his side can do against the best.

Manager Russell said: “They’ve (Dundalk) started where they left off last season, they’re the team to beat.

“It is probably the biggest challenge in domestic football at the moment, to pit yourselves against Dundalk, but it's one we want to have and we're looking forward to. We’ll learn quite a bit from it.

“They’ve represented the country on a European level at a very high standard, so they have our respect but we also want to go and see how good we can be against them. We’ll try this week to get everything in motion to give us the best chance of going there and doing well.”

The Shannonsiders have made a good start to the campaign, beating Sligo Rovers 5-1 in their opening fixture in the Markets Field, and Russell believes his side won’t be underestimated by any of the clubs they face this year.

“Everybody has respect for each other in the league. There have already been results that many people maybe didn’t see coming. Going through the entire season, it’s survival of the fittest.

“You’re going to have to have your group as strong as possible to get anything out of this league and it’s like that for everybody.”