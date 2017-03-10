Merry-go-round as all Limerick SFC teams finalise management

THERE is a merry-go-round of coaches ahead of the 2017 Limerick senior football club season.

It appears just four clubs at most will will have the same management structure in place for the 2017 Limerick SFC.

It’s no surprise senior champions Monaleen and intermediate champions Adare have kept faith with their winning backroom teams.

Muiris Gavin’s Monaleen will continue with Ricky Ronayne as coach – he will combine with his role as Limerick senior football selector.

St Kierans and Oola are other sides to maintain their status quo.

Elsewhere there is movement aplenty.

2015 champions now have Joe Lee as manager. The former Limerick senior football selector, and brother to current inter-county manager Billy, will have Kerry underage coach Martin Horgan as coach.

Dromcollogher-Broadford lost the last two finals under joint-managers Micheal Reidy and Neil Conway. The duo have departed with former Limerick SFC winning manager Mike Fahy back at the helm. He has former Limerick manager John Brudair as coach, as well as former Limerick ladies football manager Tommy Stack.

Neil Conway moves from his native Drom-Broadford to coach Na Piarsaigh, who again have Pat McHugh as manager.

Moss McCarthy was part of the Reidy-Conway backroom team in Drom-Broadford last season and he has moved to take over in Rathkeale.

Also on the move is former Clare goalkeeper James Hanrahan. He is now coach to St Patricks – moving across the city from Na Piarsaigh.

Elsewhere, Ballysteen have former Limerick football selector Paddy Ivess involved with players Pa Ranahan and Danny Neville assuming coaching roles.

Ballylanders continue with Mike Fox as manager but will have a new backroom team.

In Abbeyfeale club chairman Ger O’Connor is the new manager. He is a selector with the Limerick U-21s at present.

CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

ADARE - Harry Gleeson (manager); Pat O'Connor, Joe Reddington (both selectors).

BALLYLANDERS – Mike Fox (manager), Damien Lee (coach).

BALLYSTEEN - Paddy Ivess, Donal Moran and John Neville (management team) Pa Ranahan and Danny Neville (both coaches).

DROMCOLLOGHER-BROADFORD - Mike Fahy (manager), John Brudair and Tommy Stack (both coaches), Liam McGaynor and Marty Stokes (both selectors).

FR CASEYS - Gerard O'Connor (manager); James Collins and Maurice Sheehan (both selectors).

MONALEEN - Muiris Gavin (manager), Ricky Ronayne (coach), Alan Kitson, Fergus Melody, John O’Halloran and Shane Moynihan (all selectors).

NA PIARSAIGH - Pat McHugh (manager), Neil Conway (coach), Cathal Minihane and Darragh Kennedy (both selectors).

NEWCASTLE WEST - Joe Lee (manager); Martin Horgan (coach); Seamus O’Connor and John Donovan (both selectors), Jonathan Carey, Pa Meehan and Rob Ryan (all backroom team).

OOLA - Alan O’Mahony (manager), Derek Ryan (coach), Willie O’Mahony and Liam Ryan (both selectors).

RATHKEALE - Moss McCarthy (manager); Barry Riordan, Joe Roe (both selectors).

ST KIERANS - Mike Greaney, Noel Broderick, Kieran Madigan (management team), Thomas Dillon (coach).

ST PATRICKS - Kieran Dore, Mike Halpin, Darren Hanrahan (management team), James Hanrahan (coach).

GROUPS

GROUP 1 – Monaleen, Rathkeale, Adare, Fr Caseys, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Na Piarsaigh.

GROUP 2 – St Kierans, Ballylanders, Ballysteen, Oola, Newcastle West, St Patricks.

FIXTURES

DATES – Round 1: April 20-23; Round 2: April 27-29; Round 3: June 15-18; Round 4 August 3-6; Round 5: August 17-20; Quarter Finals: September 2; Semi Finals: September 23; Final: October 15.

BETTING

ODDS – Monaleen 11/4, Dromcollogher-Broadford 4/1, Newcastle West 4/1, St Patricks 5/1, Na Piarsaigh 7/1, Fr Caseys 8/1, Ballylanders 12/1, St Kierans 14/1, Ballysteen 20/1, Adare 20/1, Oola 20/1, Rathkeale 33/1.