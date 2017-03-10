72 Limerick GAA clubs assigned greyhounds for Con & Annie Kirby Memorial

LIMERICK’S Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Stake starts this Saturday March 11.

With a total prize fund of €160,000, this is the richest event ever staged at an Irish Greyhound Stadium outside of Shelbourne Park.

The event is sponsored by JP and Noreen McManus, and also offers local GAA Clubs the opportunity to share in a €20,000 nominators prize fund.

72 greyhounds are running in the stake and all are vying for the coveted first prize of €80,000.

The first round will comprise of 12 heats on Saturday with the first four dogs qualifying for Round 2 on Saturday March 18.

Each Greyhound running in the stake is also linked to a GAA club from County Limerick. As the Greyhounds progress through the rounds, so too do the nominated GAA Clubs, until just six remain in the Final on Saturday April 8.

The winning nominator club on that night will receive €10,000 and the opportunity to hold a fundraising night for their club at Limerick Greyhound Stadium. The second and third placed clubs will win €5,000 and €2,000 respectively with the three unplaced nominators winning €1,000 each.

HEAT ONE: Ballymac Fidora (Hospital-Herbertstown), At Sea (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Killinan Rosie (Knockainey), Bentekes Bocko (Ahane), Allen Tank (Croom), Droopys Cabaye (Ballyagran Camogie).

HEAT TWO: Rackethall Jess (Galbally), Whoops Jack (Knockane), Kerrydale Bertie (Bruree), Clonbrien Hero (Murroe-Boher), Kellsboro Tommy (Ballysteen), Merciful Joey (Ballybrown).

HEAT THREE: Borsalino (Castletown-Ballyagran), Hawkes Bay (Oola), Jaytee Warrior (Fr Caseys), Ivy Hill Blitz (Banogue), Slouane Wonder (Knocainey Ladies Football), Ballybough Dad (Effin).

HEAT FOUR: Timber Fence (Athea), ComeTwoPass (Gerald Griffins), Ballyhale Blaze (Na Piarsaigh), Elusive Heights (Mungret), Kyletaun Angel (St Senans), Springwell Josie (Bruff),

HEAT FIVE: Twocoolforschool (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Allen Junior (Camogue Rovers), Frankies Lady (Glin), Lughill Robbie (PalLasgreen Sarsfields Ladies Football), Burnt Beans (Glenroe), Tinas Rosie (St Patricks).

HEAT SIX: Thor Tagg (Kilmallock Camogie), Shewhodareswins (Patrickswell), Tibet (Fedamore), Malico Champ (Staker Wallace), Jaytee President (Galtee Gaels), Vancouver Shea (Adare).

HEAT SEVEN: Coolavanny Pet (Murroe-Boher Camogie), Droopys Dresden (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Sidarian Victor (Pallasgreen), Highview Product (Claughaun), Rathnasare Champ (Feohanagh-Castlemahon Ladies Football), Jaytee Barracuda (Templeglantine).

HEAT EIGHT: Loskeran Vardy (Monaleen), Brandyandbaileys (Blackrock), Crossfield Jock (Abbey Sarsfields), Saleen Anna (Knockaderry), Droppys Pogba (Garryspillane), Droopys Giroud (Tournafulla).

HEAT NINE: Knockfinisk Glin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Chawke It Down (Ballylanders), Allen Lynx (Granagh-Ballingarry), Ballymac Laughill (Doon), Native Chimes (Killeedy), Droopys Almond (Broadford Handball).

HEAT TEN: Drive On Tipp (Crecora), Its Rockin Jim (Askeaton), Nitro Notorious (Rathkeale), Magical Vinny (Mountcollins), Priceless Rum (Kilmallock), Brinkleys Blaze (Old Christians).

HEAT ELEVEN: Hovex Mick (Cappagh), Go on Ronnie (South Liberties), Burgess Dubh (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Black Farran (Monagea), Crossfield Kate (Caherline), Hazel Mixture (Dromin-Athlacca).

HEAT TWELVE: Cul Ui Neill (Newcastle West), Lybes Destiny (Ballinacurra Gaels), Tullig Cruise (Cappamore), Jaytee Samurai (Feenagh-Kilmeedy), Higher Level (Croagh-Kilfinny), Society St Riddle (St Kierans).