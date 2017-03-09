Munster seven in Irish U-20s squad to face Wales

SEVEN Munster players were included in the Ireland U-20s squad to face Wales in the RBS 6 Nations Championship at Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay, on Saturday, 6.30pm.

Young Munster’s Calvin Nash will captain the side from the left wing, while he is joined in the side by his clubmates Fineen Wycherley in the second row and back-rower Gavin Coombes.

Wycherley made his Munster senior debut in their Guinness Pro12 victory over Cardiff Blues at BT Sport Arms Park.

Garryowen’s Bill Johnston will full the pivotal out-half berth, while UL-Bohemian prop Joey Conway will line out in the front row.

Two Shannon players, Conor Fitzgerald and Jack Stafford are listed among the replacements along with Munster and former Glenstal Abbey star Colm Hogan, now with Dublin University.

Stafford is in line to make his Ireland U-20s debut off the bench.

Ireland U-20s have won all three of their 6 Nations fixtures to date against Scotland, Italy and France.

IRELAND U-20S: Jordan Larmour (Leinster); Tommy O'Brien (Leinster), Jack Kelly (Leinster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster) (Captain); Bill Johnston (Garryowen/Munster), Jonny Stewart (Ulster); Joey Conway (UL Bohemians/Munster), Tadgh McElroy (Leinster), Charlie Connolly (Leinster); Fineen Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster), Oisin Dowling (Leinster); Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster), Paul Boyle (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster). Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Greg McGrath (Leinster), Matthew Burke (Connacht), Jack Regan (Leinster), Marcus Rea (Ulster), Jack Stafford (Shannon/Munster), Conor Fitzgerald (Shannon RFC/Munster), Colm Hogan (Dublin University/Munster).