Munster exonerated over handling of Murray head knock

MUNSTER have been exonerated by the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) over their management of a head injury sustained by Conor Murray in the Champions Cup clash away to Glasgow in January.

The scrum-half was allowed to return to the field after belatedly being sent for a head injury assessment.

The group said Murray ‘did not meet the criteria for immediate and permanent removal from the field of play.’

Munster were not fond to have broken concussion management protocols.

Ireland's Murray said he did not lose consciousness in the European Champions Cup game at Scotstoun on January 14.

In a statement on Wednesday, the EPCR Untoward Incident Review Group summarised its decision.

"In the 62nd minute of the match, Murray went to ground following a tackle on an opposition player and was attended to by the Munster medical team. Following an on-pitch assessment, the player resumed play.

"After real-time video footage of the incident was reviewed by the Munster medical team pitchside, the player was then temporarily removed from the field as part of the HIA process for further assessment, before subsequently returning.

"After studying footage and documents submitted by Munster Rugby, the Review Group was satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that Murray did not meet the criteria for immediate and permanent removal from the field of play.

"The Review Group concluded that Munster's medical team and more specifically, their Team Doctor, followed the World Rugby Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocol and used the MyPlayXPlay real-time video system that the club had invested in, to review the initial on-field assessment of the injury."