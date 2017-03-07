Limerick sides face-off in Schools Junior Cup semi-final

LOCAL rivals, holders Crescent College Comprehensive and Castletroy College, will battle it out for a place in the final of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup when they face off in a big semi-final derby clash at UL 4G rugby pitch, today, Tuesday 2pm.

Crescent College claimed their seventh Junior Cup success - and thier first since 2011 - when seeing off CBC, of Cork, in an exciting final replay at Thomond Park last April.

Crescent College scored impressive wins over Bandon Grammar Schoool and Rockwell College to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious U-16 competition.

Out-half Jack Delaney, a 2016 Junior Cup medal winner with the Dooradoyle side, played a major role in their quarter-final win over Rockwell last month when scoring a try and kicking two penalty goals.

Crescent College are captained by scrum-half Jake Connolly.

Crescent warmed up for the Junior Cup by winning the North Munster City Junior Cup decider against St Munchin's College in October.

Two-time Junior Cup winners Castletroy College edged Bandon Grammar School in their opening fixture, before seeing off St Clement's College 17-7 in the quarter-finals to book their last four spot.

Promising full-back Rory Murphy bagged two tries in that last eight win over city rivals St Clement's.

The Newtown school, who are captained by scrum-half Michael O'Hanrahan, had a mixed bag of results in their pre-Cup friendlies, winning six and losing six.

However, the Cup competition has, once again, brought out the very best of the Castletroy side, who include 2008 Munster Schools Senior Cup winner Darragh Frawley in their backroom team. Castletroy's last Junior Cup success came in 2013 when they defeated Crescent in the final.