Limerick team named for Munster U-21 Football Championship with Tipperary

THE Limerick team have been named for Wednesday’s Munster U-21 Football Championship tie.

Limerick meet Tipperary in the provincial quarter final in the Gaelic Grounds at 7.30 with the winner advancing to a March 15 semi final with Cork.

Limerick are managed by Declan Brouder (Newcastle West) with coach Tommy Stack (Dromcollogher-Broadford) and selectors Gerard O’Connor (Fr Caseys), Karl Lenihan (Newcastle West) and John O’Grady (Oola).

Their team will be captained by Killian Ryan. The Mungret man, Hugh Bourke, Brian Fanning and Brian Donovan have all played senior with Limerick.

Seven of Wednesday’s starting team were in the line-up last year when just narrowly losing to Kerry in the U-21 grade – Michael Donovan, Killian Ryan, Tommie Childs, Sean Murphy, Brian Fanning, Brian Donovan and Hugh Bourke.

Just years ago at minor level Limerick lost 6-15 to 1-7 to Cork but just five of that team are still starters – Sean Murphy, Tommie Childs, Richard Hayes, Kieran Daly and Killian Ryan.

LIMERICK: Richard Hayes (St Senans); David Connolly (Adare), Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Edward Sheehy (Granagh-Ballingarry); Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Sean Murphy (Newcastle West), Michael Donovan (Galbally); Josh Ryan (Oola), Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels); Padraig De Brún (Firies, Kerry), Hugh Bourke (Adare), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls); Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh), AJ O’Connor (Newcastle West), Brian Donovan (Monaleen).