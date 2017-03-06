Limerick FC defender O'Connor signs for Leeds United

HIGHLY rated young Limerick FC defender Paudie O’Connor is set to join English Championship side Leeds United in a glamour move.

Nineteen-year-old O’Connor, from Ballybrown, has spent the last three seasons with Limerick FC where he has featured in both the Premier and First Divisions for the Blues.

Central defender O’Connor put pen to paper on a two and a half year deal with English giants Leeds United this Monday.

Speculation had been mounting over O’Connor’s future as he did not re-sign with Limerick FC ahead of the start of the 2017 Premier Division season.

O’Connor, who turns 20 in July, previously played for Kilcornan, Breska Rovers and Regional United before joining Limerick Under-19s in July 2013. He made his senior debut for Limerick FC in April 2014.

In a short statement on his Twitter account, O’Connor said: “(I) would like to thank everybody at Limerick FC for the last three and a half years

“Been an amazing time there and always loved representing the jersey and I’m very grateful to Martin and the club for the opportunity to play senior football.

“Also like to thank the fans for the support they have given me and the lads over the years, it’s greatly appreciated. Wishing ye all the very best of luck for the season ahead.”