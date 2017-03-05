Limerick junior soccer round-up

FAIRVIEW Rangers and Pike Rvs are through to the last four of the Munster Junior Cup following today's action.

Fairview edged out fellow LDL side Nenagh AFC in a penalty shoot out after the sides finished 1-1.

Fairview keeper Shane Cusack proved the hero of the day saving two of Nenagh's spot kicks before scoring the winner to put his side through.

Darragh Rainsford put Fairview in front but Dylan Sheehan levelled before the break.

Pike Rvs travelled to Waterford and posted a comfortable 4-0 win.

Cian Collins scored a double while Aaron Nunan and Cian Collins were also on the mark.

The Martin Sugrue managed Limerick District League Youth side reached the semi finals of the Inter League trophy following a 5-1 win over the Mayo League.

Killian Moloney, Cian Barry, Colm Barrett, Shane Kelly and Daniel Burke were the Limerick scorers.

In the Premier League Ballynanty Rvs kept their slim hopes of winning the Premier League alive with a 2-1 win at Aisling Annacotty on Sunday morning.

Jamie Daly headed Balla in front but late in the game Alan Connor headed in the equaliser.

Balla had the last say as Derek Daly stroked home an 87th minute penalty to take the spoils.

Kilmallock had the perfect preparation for their upcoming FAI game when they hit Regional for six in Dooradoyle.

Eoin Burchill (2), Niall Hanley, Anthony Barrett Tommy Heffernan and an own goal did the damage.

Charleville make welcome return to the Premier League after a ten year gap following their 5-2 win over Prospect on Saturday evening.

Sean McCormack, Ken Donoghue, Pa O'Callaghan, Mark Kavanagh and an own goal saw Charleville through.