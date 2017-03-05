Ciara Neville: 'Making European Indoor semi-final was a bonus'

TALENTED Limerick teenager Ciara Neville bowed out of her first international senior championship when finishing eighth in her 60m semi-final at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.

Seventeen-year-old Neville, of Emerald AC, a student at Castletroy College, clocked 7.49 in her semi-final to miss out on progressing to the final.

Neville is hoping she can now build on her impressive display in her first senior championship.

Neville finished fourth in her heat on Saturday morning in a time of 7.46 to qualify automatically for Sunday afternoon’s semi-finals.

Neville said: "I went into the semi-final thinking I have nothing to lose and believing in myself and I felt great in the warm-up.

"I expected I’d go quicker than I did but getting to the semi-final was a big bonus for me so I’m happy with that.

"It was pretty surreal being around all these top-name athletes but I just wanted to run my race and not get phased by it too much.

"It’s been such a big experience for me. I’d love to come back here and go faster than my personal best and keep improving every year."

Neville's personal best for the 60m indoors is 7.30.

The exciting Limerick athlete, a past pupil of Monaleen NS, equalled the national senior 60m indoor record to win the national junior title in Athlone earlier this year.

The time was also a national junior record and European indoor qualifying time. Exciting prospect Neville was part of the 4x100m team that finished fifth at the World Junior Athletics Championships in Poland last summer.