Erasmus: "Munster's Cardiff win provides building block for belief"
MUNSTER Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has said the province’s gritty Guinness Pro12 victory over Cardiff Blues at the Arms Park on Saturday would provide a ‘good building block’ for team belief.
Munster sit in third place in the Pro12 table, after securing a 23-13 victory, the side’s eight win in nine away fixtures this season in the league.
Erasmus said: “Apart from the win, this is a good building block for our belief as well. It wasn't a spectacle and maybe the weather contributed to that, but listen, to come here against a team who beat us at home, on the back of a loss last week, the confidence had taken a bit of a dent and the guys had to step up today.
“In that regard it was good, but performance wise, it definitely wasn't perfect.”
The Munster players now have a three week gap before the away date with Zebre in the Pro12 on Saturday, March 25, which is their final fixture before their glamour European Champions Cup quarter-final tie with Toulouse at Thomond Park, 5.45pm.
“We have the 'A' side playing a British and Irish Cup quarter-final next weekend. Then we have the Zebre game and some lads are playing two Test matches for Ireland in the 6 Nations.
“We need to pick the best side now because we have experminted a lot for the past four or five games. Now we have to pick the most in-form side.”
