Just three Limerick wins in the Ulster Bank League

DIVISION 1B sides Shannon and UL-Bohemian and Old Crescent, in Division 2B, recorded the only Limerick wins in a crunch day of Ulster Bank League action.

There was disappointment for both Limerick sides in Division 1A, with both second-placed Young Munster and eighth-placed Garryowen suffering disappointing defeats to Dublin college sides.

Munsters’ sit just one point ahead of third-placed Cork Constitution after taking just a losing bonus point from their 20-13 defeat to UCD at Belfield Bowl.

The Greenfields side, who led 10-9 at half-time, had a try from Rob Guerin, while out-half Alan Tynan added two penalty goals and a conversion.

There are now just four series of regular season fixtures to come in the battle to secure a top four play-off position in the Ulster Bank League.

Meanwhile, at College Park, inconsistent Garryowen fell to a heavy 19-3 defeat to Dublin University.

Garryowen, whose only points came from a Neil Cronin penalty in the opening half, had trailed 6-3 at half-time. However, 16 unanswered points from the students in the second period, saw the Light Blues depart Dublin empty-handed.

Conan Doyle’s Garryowen are now hovering just five points above the relegation play-off position in 1A with four games remaining.

Garryowen will host fourth-placed Clontarf at Dooradoyle, while Young Munster entertain seventh-placed Dublin University at Clifford Park in crucial Round 15 fixtures on Saturday next.

Meanwhile, in 1B, UL-Bohemian boosted their promotion hopes with an impressive 30-23 win away to Ballymena.

Second-placed UL-Bohs, who trailed 10-13 at half-time, scored three tries, from Harry Fleming, Robbie Bourke and Colin Ryan, while Rick McKenna added three penalty goals and three conversions.

The sides placed, second, third and fourth in 1B at the end of the regular season will be involved in the promotion play-off series.

Meanwhile, Shannon’s resurgence in 2017 continued on the back pitch at Thomond Park when Tom Hayes’ side recorded a gritty 20-14 win over UCC.

The home side, who led 10-6 at half-time, had tries from Niall Mulcahy and Greg O’Shea, while Conor Fitzgerald added two penalties and two conversions.

The victory sees eighth-placed Shannon move four points clear of Galwegians, who occupy the relegation play-off position in Division 1B.

In Division 2B, fourth-placed Old Crescent maintained their promotion push with an excellent 17-0 away win over Bective Rangers at Donnybrook.

Crescent, who led 10-0 at half-time, had tries from Brian Tuohy and Gareth Quinn-McDonogh, while Shane O’Brien added a penalty goal and two conversions.

Also in Division 2B, basement side Thomond suffered a 28-22 defeat to MU Barnhall at Liam Fitzgerald Park, despite a highly spirited display.

Thomond, who trailed 15-21 at half-time, picked up two bonus points in the game, a try bonus point and losing bonus point. Thomond’s four tries came courtesy of Leonard Slattery, Cian Coady, Kevin O’Mahoney and Pa Ryan, while Aaron Rice added a conversion.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, fifth-placed Bruff fell to a frustrating 15-8 home defeat to Navan RFC at Kilballyowen Park.

Bruff, who trailed 3-8 at half-time, had a try from Maghnus Collins.

Bruff have slipped two points behind fourth-placed Tullamore in the battle to secure the final promotion play-off place in Division 2C as a result of this defeat.