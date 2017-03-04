Limerick's Neville 'so happy' to make European Indoors semi-finals
EXCITING Limerick teenage athlete Ciara Neville has qualified for the semi-finals of the 60m at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade in her international debut at senior level.
Seventeen-year-old Emerald AC athlete Neville finished fourth in her heat on Saturday morning in a time of 7.46 to qualify automatically for Sunday afternoon’s semi-finals.
Afterwards the delighted Castletroy College student said: "I'm so happy. I had to take this opportunity. It might never come around again."
Neville, whose personal best for the 60m indoors is 7.30, goes in the semi-finals at the European Indoor Championships at 3pm Irish time on Sunday.
The exciting Limerick athlete, a past pupil of Monaleen NS, equalled the national senior 60m indoor record to win the national junior title in Athlone earlier this year.
The time was also a national junior record and European indoor qualifying time. Neville was part of the 4x100m team that finished fifth at the World Junior Athletics Championships in Poland last summer.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on