Copeland returns for Munster's Cardiff trip

NUMBER eight Robin Copeland returns to Munster’s starting line-up for this Saturday’s Guinness Pro12 clash with Cardiff Blues at the Arms Park, 5.15pm.

Copeland is named in the back-row after recovering from a thumb injury sustained while playing for the Munster A side in a British and Irish Cup game in January.

Copeland’s inclusion in the starting XV is one of two changes to the Munster pack, with Darren O’Shea coming in to partner Holland in the second row.

Ian Keatley partners Duncan Williams at half-back with Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute resuming their partnership in midfield, Scannell overcoming a knock to his knee, while Taute switches from fullback.

The final changes sees Andrew Conway return in the number 15 shirt.

In managing player load, Munster’s New Zealand out-half Tyler Bleyendaal is unavailable for selection, with Young Munster’s Dave Foley missing this weekend’s game due to illness.

Included on the bench for the second consecutive week, should he make an appearance, the academy’s Fineen Wycherley will win his first senior cap.

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony, Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland (Capt); Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Robin Copeland. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Dan Goggin, Francis Saili.