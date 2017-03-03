Limerick's Ciara Neville competes at European Indoors

EXCITING young Limerick athlete Ciara Neville competes in her first major senior championship this Saturday when she takes part in the 60m at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Seventeen-year-old Ciara Neville, of Emerald AC, a student at Castletroy College, added the senior women’s 60m title to her junior crown in a thrilling finish at the Irish Life Health National Indoor Championships at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Abbottstown last month to help secure her inclusion in the 11-strong Irish team to compete at the European Indoor Championships.

The prestigious championships which run from this Friday until Sunday mark the first phase of the next four year Olympic cycle in Tokyo 2020.

The first round heats of the women's 60m are due to begin at 8.45am Irish time on Saturday, with the semi-finals and final scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon.

Teenager Neville recovered superbly to win the senior title at the National Indoor Championship 60m title in a photo finish in a time of 7.43 seconds from Bandon’s Joan Healy and Molly Scott (SLOT) who were both given the same time of 7.45.

The highly promising Neville Neville set a national junior record, equalled the national senior record and made the qualifying time for the European Indoor Championships after a stunning win in the 60m Junior final at the Irish Life Health National Junior and U23 Indoor Championships at AIT International Arena in Athlone in January.

Neville ran a blistering 7.30 seconds for the 60m to claim the title in impressive fashion.