Limerick FC face trip to Donegal to take on Candystripes

HIGH-FLYING Limerick FC look to build on their opening night win over Sligo Rovers when facing Derry City at Maginn Park, Buncrana this Friday night, 7.45pm.

Martin Russell's Limerick side enjoyed the perfect return to the top flight after thumping Sligo 5-1 before a bumper attendance of almost 2,400 at the Markets Field on Friday night last.

The Blues new Brazilian striker Rodrigo Tosi bagged a hat-trick on his competitive league debut for Russell's side.

Friday's opponents Derry City opened their campaign with an impressive 4-1 away win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Limerick FC manager Martin Russell said: “We have two tough away games to come against Derry City and Dundalk. The Derry game is going to be a good test because of where they finished last year.

“It is another side we can challenge ourselves against. Reports of the pitch at Maginn Park, where Derry are playing the game, suggest it is in decent nick. There will be no excuses.

“We will have to try and replicate or get as close as we can to the standard we had the other night against Sligo to give ourselves a good chance up there . They will be up for their first home game.”

Derry are the team representing Ireland in Europe this year and we have only just come up from the First Division.”

Dave O’Connor (hand), Shane Tracy (back), and John O’Flynn (calf) remain unavailable for selection for Limerick’s trip to Donegal due to injury.