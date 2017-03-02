Munster's Kilcoyne added to Ireland squad

MUNSTER prop Dave Kilcoyne has been added to the 36-man Ireland rugby squad for the final two rounds of the RBS 6 Nations Championship.

Kilcoyne is one of 11 Munster players included in Joe Schmidt’s squad for the upcoming fixtures with Wales at the Principality Stadium on Friday, March 10 at 8pm before hosting England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 18.

Twenty eight-year-old Kilcoyne, who has been impressive form for Munster this season, has won 17 caps for Ireland to date since making his debut in November 2012.

Ireland squad (v Wales and England)

Forwards (19): Rory Best (captain), Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip Iain Henderson, Dave Kilcoyne, Dan Leavy, Jack McGrath, Sean O’Brien, Tommy O’Donnell, Peter O’Mahony, Quinn Roux, Donnacha Ryan, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, CJ Stander, Devin Toner, James Tracy.

Backs (17): Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Craig Gilroy, Robbie Henshaw, Paddy Jackson, Rob Kearney, Kieran Marmion, Luke Marshall, Luke McGrath, Conor Murray, Tiernan O’Halloran, Jared Payne, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton, Andrew Trimble, Simon Zebo.