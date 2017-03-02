Over 600 in Limerick register for new Club Players Association

OVER 600 Limerick GAA players have already signed up as members of the new Club Players Association (CPA).

And, the numbers are increasing all the time with an increase of over 100 in the past week alone.

Former Limerick and Dublin hurler Maurice O’Brien is the newly appointed Limerick co-ordinator.

The former Garryspillane hurler club-man already has Wayne McNamara (Adare), Paudie O’Brien (Kilmallock) and Kieran O’Rourke (Bruree) enlisted to help contact all club players across Limerick.

”We have made contact with 65% clubs in the past week have a rep in place in each of these clubs, we plan to have a rep in place for every club in the coming week,” explained O’Brien.

“So far the response has been extremely positive,” said O’Brien, confirming a Limerick registry of 634 players as of February 27.

While contact is yet to be made with some clubs in Limerick, leading the way in terms of membership are Mungret St Pauls (32), Monaleen (30), Adare (29), Ahane (28), Ballybrown (26), Effin (24), Killeedy (22), South Liberties (22) and Newcastle West (21).

O’Brien said that it is hoped that Micheal Briody (CPA chairman) and Declan Brennan (CPA secretary) could attend an open meeting in Limerick for club players in the coming weeks to discuss and relevant issues.

“I am getting a great reaction from all club contact so far. There is certainly an appetite for the club players to have a voice. We are in set-up mode in Limerick and it’s about increasing numbers for now because the greater the membership the more powerful the voice,” said O’Brien.

“They want to have a voice. The whole idea is that it is up to each individual to sign-up. I can only inform people and then it takes 60-seconds for each individual to register on the website” he explained.

”To be fair from the initial feedback I have to say that’s its great that Limerick players already have a master fixture list for senior and intermediate championship. It appears a little less structured at junior level.”

To become a CPA member register on gaaclubplayers.com for free.