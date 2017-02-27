Munster boosted by Chisholm's return to full training

MUNSTER have been boosted this week by the return to full training of their experienced Wallaby second-row Mark Chisholm.

Aussie Chisholm, who last played for Munster against Newport Gwent Dragons in March 2016, was forced to take an extended break from the game due to concussion.

Following ongoing medical care and observation, Chisholm has now been cleared to make a return to full training.

Commenting on his return, Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus noted: "It is always great to see a player return to training, however, as player welfare continues to be our priority it will be some time before Mark is available to play as we give him every opportunity and the appropriate time to build up the required training and match fitness after such an extended break."

In further positive news for Munster ahead of next Saturday’s Guinness Pro12 clash with Cardiff Blues at the Arms Park (5.15pm, live on Sky Sports) young centre Sam Arnold is also back involved having recovered from a knee injury sustained against Doncaster Knights in the British and Irish Cup in early January.

Similarly, Robin Copeland has completed his rehab for a thumb injury sustained in the same game to take his place in this week's sessions.

Rory Scannell is also back involved having overcome the recent knock to his knee, sustained in Munster's round 15 tie against Ospreys, while Jack O'Donoghue will continue to be rested for the ankle injury sustained in the same game.

Munster will be looking to bounce back to winning ways this weekend after slipping to third place in the Guinness Pro12 table on the back of a disappointing defeat to the Scarlets at Thomond Park on Friday last.